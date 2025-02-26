Igor Shesterkin News: Shines in win over Isles

Shesterkin stopped 36 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Shesterkin was outstanding Tuesday and recorded a second consecutive win after topping the Penguins on Sunday. In three appearances since the league resumed following the Four Nations break, Shesterkin has gone 2-1-0 with a 3.90 GAA and a .903 save percentage. However, those numbers are inflated following the 8-2 loss to the Sabres on Feb. 22, in which he allowed five goals in only 16 shots. This season, the star netminder has posted a 20-20-2 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .906 save percentage.