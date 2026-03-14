Igor Shesterkin News: Slated to start Saturday

Shesterkin is expected to start on the road against Minnesota on Saturday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin has won his past three starts while stopping 85 of 92 shots (.924 save percentage). He's 21-12-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 40 outings in 2025-26. Minnesota is 12-3-3 while averaging 3.94 goals per game across its past 18 matches.