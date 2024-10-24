Igor Shesterkin News: Slated to start Thursday

Shesterkin was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday, and is expected to get the home start versus Florida on Thursday.

Shesterkin is making a solid claim for the best goaltender in the NHL in the early going. He is 4-0-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .932 save percentage in five starts this season. He will face the defending Stanley Cup champions, who have found the back of the net 24 times in eight games this season.