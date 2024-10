Shesterkin is expected to start on the road against Montreal on Tuesday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Shesterkin has a 3-0-1 record, 1.97 GAA and .935 save percentage in four appearances this season. He's stopped 65 of 67 shots (.970 save percentage) across his past two starts. Montreal ranks 25th offensively with 2.67 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for an already hot goaltender.