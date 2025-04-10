Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Standout performance Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 3:18pm

Shesterkin made 44 saves in a 9-2 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

The Rangers provided plenty of offensive support, scoring four goals in the first period and another four tallies in the third. However, Shesterkin was still excellent between the pipes, posting a standout performance. He hasn't delivered a Shesterkin-like season -- he's 26-28-5 with a 2.87 GAA and .905 save percentage. The Rangers are a long shot to make the postseason, as the team needs to win all three remaining contests, and the Canadiens can't pick up a point. Shesterkin will be up to the challenge.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
