Igor Shesterkin News: Standout performance Thursday

Shesterkin made 44 saves in a 9-2 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

The Rangers provided plenty of offensive support, scoring four goals in the first period and another four tallies in the third. However, Shesterkin was still excellent between the pipes, posting a standout performance. He hasn't delivered a Shesterkin-like season -- he's 26-28-5 with a 2.87 GAA and .905 save percentage. The Rangers are a long shot to make the postseason, as the team needs to win all three remaining contests, and the Canadiens can't pick up a point. Shesterkin will be up to the challenge.