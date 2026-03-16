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Igor Shesterkin News: Starting against Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Shesterkin was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Kings.

Shesterkin has picked up wins in five of his last six outings, going 5-0-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .921 save percentage during that time. He'll draw a third consecutive start and will have a favorable matchup against the Kings, who are generating 2.61 goals per game, which is tied for the third-worst mark in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
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