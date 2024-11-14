Igor Shesterkin News: Starting against San Jose

Shesterkin will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's home game against the Sharks, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has struggled over his last two outings, turning aside just 34 of 44 shots (.773 save percentage) en route to losses to the Sabres and Jets. He'll have a chance to right the ship against the Sharks, who have averaged 2.35 goals per game to begin the year, which ranks second-worst in the league.