Igor Shesterkin News: Starting against Toronto
Shesterkin will defend the home crease against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Shesterkin will make his fourth consecutive start following the Olympic break. Across his last three outings, he's gone 1-0-2 with a 3.20 GAA and .885 save percentage. He started on the road against Toronto on Oct. 16 and turned aside 22 of 24 shots (.917 save percentage) in an overtime loss.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the WeekYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice10 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More