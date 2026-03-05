Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Starting against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Shesterkin will defend the home crease against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Shesterkin will make his fourth consecutive start following the Olympic break. Across his last three outings, he's gone 1-0-2 with a 3.20 GAA and .885 save percentage. He started on the road against Toronto on Oct. 16 and turned aside 22 of 24 shots (.917 save percentage) in an overtime loss.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
3 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
31 days ago