Igor Shesterkin News: Starting against Toronto

Shesterkin will defend the home crease against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Shesterkin will make his fourth consecutive start following the Olympic break. Across his last three outings, he's gone 1-0-2 with a 3.20 GAA and .885 save percentage. He started on the road against Toronto on Oct. 16 and turned aside 22 of 24 shots (.917 save percentage) in an overtime loss.