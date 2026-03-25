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Igor Shesterkin News: Starting against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Shesterkin was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Toronto.

Shesterkin is in the midst of a three-game losing streak in which he's gone 0-3-0 with a 3.39 GAA and .894 save percentage, but he'll draw a second consecutive start Wednesday. He's made a pair of starts against the Maple Leafs this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and he's gone 1-0-1 with a 1.99 GAA and .929 save percentage.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
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