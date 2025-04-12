Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Starting in Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Shesterkin will defend the road net against the Hurricanes on Saturday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin is coming off a 44-save performance in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Islanders. He has a 26-28-5 record with five shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 59 appearances this season. Carolina ranks ninth in the league with 3.22 goals per game in 2024-25.

