Igor Shesterkin News: Starting in Minnesota

Shesterkin will guard the visiting cage in Minnesota on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Shesterkin is 0-1-2 in his last three games, giving up nine goals on 87 shots (.897 save percentage). The 29-year-old netminder is 21-22-4 with four shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage, the worst numbers in his six-year NHL career. The Wild are generating only 2.74 goals per game, 24th in the NHL in 2024-25.