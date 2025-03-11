Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Starting in Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Shesterkin was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, which indicates he'll tend the road twine against the Jets, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin has conceded a total of seven goals over back-to-back overtime losses to the Capitals and Senators. He has a 21-21-4 record, .905 save percentage and 2.89 GAA across 46 outings this season. The Russian netminder will have an uphill battle getting back on track Tuesday against a Winnipeg squad that sits third in the NHL with 3.49 goals per game in 2024-25. Shesterkin is 4-3-0 with a .930 save percentage and a 2.32 GAA across seven career appearances against the Jets.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now