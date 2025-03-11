Igor Shesterkin News: Starting in Winnipeg
Shesterkin was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, which indicates he'll tend the road twine against the Jets, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Shesterkin has conceded a total of seven goals over back-to-back overtime losses to the Capitals and Senators. He has a 21-21-4 record, .905 save percentage and 2.89 GAA across 46 outings this season. The Russian netminder will have an uphill battle getting back on track Tuesday against a Winnipeg squad that sits third in the NHL with 3.49 goals per game in 2024-25. Shesterkin is 4-3-0 with a .930 save percentage and a 2.32 GAA across seven career appearances against the Jets.
