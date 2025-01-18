Igor Shesterkin News: Starting Saturday

Shesterkin will guard the home net Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

It'll be Shesterkin's fifth-straight start since returning from a brief absence due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old netminder has been sharp in his last four outings, going 3-0-1 with a .918 save percentage. Shesterkin will face a Columbus team that's won seven of their last eight games.