Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Shesterkin will guard the home net Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

It'll be Shesterkin's fifth-straight start since returning from a brief absence due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old netminder has been sharp in his last four outings, going 3-0-1 with a .918 save percentage. Shesterkin will face a Columbus team that's won seven of their last eight games.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now