Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 7:21am

Shesterkin will defend the visiting crease in Ottawa on Saturday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin is 3-1-1 in his last five starts, allowing 10 goals on 140 shots (.929 save percentage). Overall, the 29-year-old Russian netminder is 21-21-3 with four shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 45 starts this season. The Senators are averaging 2.84 goals per game in 2024-25, 19th in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
