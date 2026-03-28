Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against Florida on Sunday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin has surrendered 14 goals on 112 shots during his four-game losing skid. He has a 22-16-6 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 45 appearances. Florida sits 20th in the league with 2.93 goals per game this season.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Senators vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago