Shesterkin will patrol the home crease versus Buffalo on Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin is off to a great start, as he is 6-2-1 with a 2.22 GAA and a sizzling .933 save percentage. The talented Russian has been a top-three goaltender this season and will face the Sabres, who are 15th in NHL scoring averaging 3.15 goals.