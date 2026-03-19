Igor Shesterkin News: Starting Thursday

Shesterkin will be between the visiting pipes in Columbus on Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin saw his four-game winning streak come to an end Monday against Los Angeles, as he gave up three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 loss. Shesterkin is 22-13-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 42 appearances this season. The Blue Jackets are generating 3.15 goals per game, 14th in the NHL.