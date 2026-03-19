Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Shesterkin will be between the visiting pipes in Columbus on Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin saw his four-game winning streak come to an end Monday against Los Angeles, as he gave up three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 loss. Shesterkin is 22-13-6 with a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 42 appearances this season. The Blue Jackets are generating 3.15 goals per game, 14th in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
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