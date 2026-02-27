Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Tagged with OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Shesterkin allowed three goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The 30-year-old goaltender was making his return to the lineup after missing the Rangers' last 13 games due to a lower-body injury. Shesterkin has made 35 starts this season, and while his 17-12-5 record is far from ideal, he's been one of the few bright spots for a struggling Rangers team in 2025-26 with a 2.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

