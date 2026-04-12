Igor Shesterkin News: Takes tough loss Saturday
Shesterkin turned aside 17 of 18 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Stars, with Dallas' final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The 30-year-old netminder battled Jake Oettinger for two scoreless periods before Jason Robertson finally got a puck past Shesterkin on a power play midway through the final frame. Shesterkin has been playing well to close out a lost season for the Rangers, but he hasn't been getting much offensive support -- over his last eight starts he sports a 2.16 GAA and .911 save percentage, but just a 3-5-0 record to show for it.
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