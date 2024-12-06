Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Shesterkin will serve as the starting goaltender for Friday's home game against the Penguins, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin is riding a five-game losing streak, and he's posted a 3.69 GAA and .903 save percentage during that time. However, he's continued to see plenty of playing time, as he'll be between the pipes for the fifth time in the Rangers' last six games.

