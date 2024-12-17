Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine in Nashville
Shesterkin will draw the road start against the Predators on Tuesday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Shesterkin will make his 23rd appearance of the season Tuesday -- the Russian netminder has a 10-11-1 record, .907 save percentage and 3.08 GAA. Shesterkin has alternated wins and losses over his last five starts, and he's 2-7-0 in his last nine outings. The 28-year-old has a favorable matchup against a Nashville team that ranks dead-last in the NHL with 2.26 goals per game.
