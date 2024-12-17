Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine in Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Shesterkin will draw the road start against the Predators on Tuesday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin will make his 23rd appearance of the season Tuesday -- the Russian netminder has a 10-11-1 record, .907 save percentage and 3.08 GAA. Shesterkin has alternated wins and losses over his last five starts, and he's 2-7-0 in his last nine outings. The 28-year-old has a favorable matchup against a Nashville team that ranks dead-last in the NHL with 2.26 goals per game.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now