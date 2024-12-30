Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine Monday

Shesterkin will defend the road net versus Florida on Monday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin has one win in his last five outings. He has posted a record of 11-14-1 with one shutout, a 3.06 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 26 appearances this season. Shesterkin stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Panthers on Oct. 24. Florida is tied for sixth in the league with 3.35 goals per game in 2024-25.