Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against Ottawa on Monday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Shesterkin will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Dylan Garand played in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to Winnipeg. The 30-year-old Shesterkin has lost his last two outings while allowing eight goals on 61 shots. However, he has a 22-14-6 record this campaign with a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 43 appearances. Ottawa ranks ninth in the league with 3.35 goals per game this season.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
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