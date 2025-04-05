Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Shesterkin will patrol the visiting crease in New Jersey on Saturday, according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Shesterkin will make his 11th start in the Rangers' last 12 games. He has gone 4-5-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .906 save percentage in his last 10 starts, giving Shesterkin an overall record of 25-26-5 with five shutouts. The Devils are registering 2.96 goals per game, 17th in the NHL this season.

