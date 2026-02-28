Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine Saturday
Shesterkin will patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
After missing 13 straight games due to a lower-body injury, Shesterkin allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. He has gone 17-12-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 35 outings this season. Pittsburgh has generated 3.42 goals per game in 2025-26, which is the fifth-best mark in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice5 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off26 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2831 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2633 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Igor Shesterkin See More