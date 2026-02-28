Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:18am

Shesterkin will patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

After missing 13 straight games due to a lower-body injury, Shesterkin allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. He has gone 17-12-5 with a 2.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 35 outings this season. Pittsburgh has generated 3.42 goals per game in 2025-26, which is the fifth-best mark in the NHL.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
