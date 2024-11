Shesterkin will patrol the home crease Sunday against the Islanders, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Shesterkin is coming off a 40-save performance in Friday's 2-1 win over Ottawa. He has a 5-2-1 record with one shutout, a 2.25 GAA and a .931 save percentage through eight appearances this season. The Islanders rank 31st in the league with 2.27 goals per game in 2024-25.