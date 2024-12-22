Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Shesterkin will protect the home net against Carolina on Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin is coming off a 41-save performance in Friday's 3-1 win over Dallas. He has posted a record of 11-12-1 with one shutout, a 2.95 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. Carolina ranks fourth in the league with 3.53 goals per game in 2024-25.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers

