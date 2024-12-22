Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine Sunday

Shesterkin will protect the home net against Carolina on Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin is coming off a 41-save performance in Friday's 3-1 win over Dallas. He has posted a record of 11-12-1 with one shutout, a 2.95 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 24 appearances this season. Carolina ranks fourth in the league with 3.53 goals per game in 2024-25.