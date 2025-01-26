Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin has surrendered only four goals on 112 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has a 17-15-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Colorado is tied for eighth in the league with 3.24 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 3-1 to Boston on Saturday.

