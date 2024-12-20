Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine versus Dallas
Shesterkin will defend the road crease against Dallas on Friday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Shesterkin has been in a bit of a slump this month, as he's gone 2-4-0 with a 3.36 GAA and an .892 save percentage over six appearances in December. He'll face a formidable foe Friday, as the Stars rank 11th in the NHL with 3.23 goals per game to begin the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now