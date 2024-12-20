Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Tending twine versus Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Shesterkin will defend the road crease against Dallas on Friday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has been in a bit of a slump this month, as he's gone 2-4-0 with a 3.36 GAA and an .892 save percentage over six appearances in December. He'll face a formidable foe Friday, as the Stars rank 11th in the NHL with 3.23 goals per game to begin the season.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
