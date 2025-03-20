Fantasy Hockey
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Third straight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Shesterkin made 24 saves in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

It was a tough night for Shesterkin. The Leafs came in hot and have now won three straight. He and the Rangers have lost three in a row, and they are two points behind the Habs for the first wild card spot. Shesterkin has had an un-Shesterkin season. He's 23-25-4 with a 2.81 GAA and .907 save percentage. He'll rebound, but he also needs to be a difference maker to get the Blueshirts into the postseason.

