Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Topped by Caps in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Shesterkin stopped 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The Rangers took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but Alex Ovechkin continued his march toward history midway through the frame to tie it up, and Tom Wilson then tapped home a slick feed from Dylan Strome in OT to end the night. Shesterkin has been sharp over his last five starts as New York tries to stay in the playoff picture, going 3-1-1 with a 1.99 GAA and .929 save percentage.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
