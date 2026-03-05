Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Undefeated in regulation in four

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Shesterkin made 29 saves in a 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

It was the Rangers' first regulation win at home since they beat the Blues 3-2 on Nov. 24, 2025 (19 games). Shesterkin isn't the issue in New York -- he's undefeated in regulation since the break (2-0-2), and he's 19-12-6 with a 2.50 GAA and .912 save percentage in 38 starts. Wins may get tougher to acquire with guys like Vincent Trocheck and Sam Carrick likely headed out by deadline.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
