Igor Shesterkin News: Under siege early in loss
Shesterkin stopped 46 of 49 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.
Shesterkin faced a ton of pressure over the first half of the game. The Rangers were able to dig out of a 2-0 hole, but Connor Zary's third-period tally tipped the scales in favor of the Flames. The 46 saves were a season high for Shesterkin, who is now 1-2-0 with eight goals allowed over three games in which he's seen 40 or more shots. Overall, the 28-year-old is 8-5-1 with a 2.82 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 14 starts. The Rangers wrap up their current road trip in Edmonton on Saturday.
