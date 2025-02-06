Ilya Lyubushkin Injury: Game-time call Friday

Lyubushkin's (undisclosed) status against the Kings on Friday will be determined following the morning skate, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Lyubushkin logged just 10:47 of ice time against the Ducks on Tuesday before being forced to exit the contest due to his undisclosed injury. Considering the defenseman has yet to find the back of the net this season and recorded just two shots in his last five games, fantasy managers probably shouldn't be banking on him suddenly offering offensive upside.