Ilya Lyubushkin Injury: Injured Tuesday

Lyubushkin (undisclosed) was hurt in Tuesday's game versus the Ducks and there was no update on his status after the contest, independent Stars reporter Robert Tiffin reports.

Lyubushkin didn't play in the third period due to the injury. With Miro Heiskanen (knee) already on injured reserve and facing a long-term absence, losing another blueliner could test the Stars' depth. Brendan Smith would likely get the first chance to fill in if Lyubushkin is unavailable for Friday's game in Los Angeles.