Ilya Lyubushkin Injury: Set to sit Saturday

Lyubushkin (undisclosed) is expected to heal from his injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off break, indicating he won't play Saturday versus the Sharks, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Lyubushkin was already ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings. The 30-year-old will have about two weeks to heal up before the season resumes. Brendan Smith will get a chance to play during Lyubushkin's absence.