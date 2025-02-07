Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ilya Lyubushkin headshot

Ilya Lyubushkin Injury: Set to sit Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Lyubushkin (undisclosed) is expected to heal from his injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off break, indicating he won't play Saturday versus the Sharks, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Lyubushkin was already ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings. The 30-year-old will have about two weeks to heal up before the season resumes. Brendan Smith will get a chance to play during Lyubushkin's absence.

Ilya Lyubushkin
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now