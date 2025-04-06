Ilya Lyubushkin News: Adds assist in Saturday's loss

Lyubushkin registered an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Lyubushkin ended an 11-game point drought with the helper when he assisted on Evgenii Dadonov's third goal of the contest. Offense is still a secondary factor for Lyubushkin, who continues to fill a top-four role as a shutdown defender. He's matched his career high with 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) this season while adding 48 shots on net, 81 hits, 130 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-8 rating.