Ilya Lyubushkin News: Adds helper Monday

Lyubushkin notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Lyubushkin missed some time prior to the Olympic break and looks to be in a part-time role with the Stars' defense at full health now. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to eight points, 28 shots on net, 36 PIM, 57 hits and 72 blocked shots over 42 appearances this season. When in the lineup, Lyubushkin is likely to fill a bottom-pairing role.