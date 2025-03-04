Ilya Lyubushkin News: Breaks out moves for goal

Lyubushkin scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Lyubushkin went coast-to-coast for the Stars' second tally, finishing with a snipe over a sliding Brett Pesce that evaded Jacob Markstrom's save attempt. The 30-year-old Lyubushkin had gone nearly two years without a goal, his last coming March 15, 2023 as a member of the Sabres in a game against the Capitals. He's up to 12 points this season, three shy of his career high from the 2021-22 campaign. He's added 36 shots on net, 68 hits, 98 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 59 appearances.