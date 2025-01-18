Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Lyubushkin

Ilya Lyubushkin News: Garners helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Lyubushkin notched an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Lyubushkin snapped a 10-game point drought when he helped out on the first of Jason Robertson's two goals in the contest. The 30-year-old Lyubushkin has held a steady spot on the Stars' blue line this year, but he offers little in the way of offense. He's at nine assists, 26 shots on net, 51 hits, 66 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 45 appearances, so he won't help in many fantasy formats.

