Ilya Lyubushkin News: Manages helper in win

Lyubushkin notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Lyubushkin was on the wrong side of the highlight reel in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers, as he got humbled on a one-on-one play against Connor McDavid as part of a minus-3 performance. Lyubushkin bounced back well, helping out on a Thomas Harley tally to open the scoring Sunday. Through 62 contests, Lyubushkin has 13 points, 39 shots on net, 71 hits, 101 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating this season. He'll never be a big scorer, but he hasn't thrown the body around enough in 2024-25 to justify a roster spot in most fantasy formats despite being two points shy of matching his career high from 2021-22.