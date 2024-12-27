Ilya Lyubushkin News: Picks up assist

Lyubushkin recorded an assist, six hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

The helper was Lyubushkin's second over 12 contests in December. The 30-year-old defenseman has occasionally had to play a larger role due to absences this month, but with the Stars' blue line near full strength, he's in a third-pairing spot. The Russian blueliner has eight helpers, 21 shots on net, 44 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 34 appearances. Outside of the deepest banger leagues, Lyubushkin doesn't make for a strong fantasy option.