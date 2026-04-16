Ilya Lyubushkin headshot

Ilya Lyubushkin News: Picks up assist Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Lyubushkin notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres.

Lyubushkin has gotten steady playing time down the stretch in the absence of other defensemen. The blueliner ended his 10-game point drought with a helper on a Mavrik Bourque tally in the first period. Lyubushkin was scratched 11 times during the slump, which suggests he'll be a part-time player at best once Miro Heiskanen (lower body) returns. Lyubushkin ends the regular season with nine points, 33 shots on net, 40 PIM, 68 hits and 90 blocked shots over 53 appearances.

Ilya Lyubushkin
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Lyubushkin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Lyubushkin See More
The Week Ahead: Eichel Starring in Vegas
NHL
The Week Ahead: Eichel Starring in Vegas
Author Image
Michael Finewax
179 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
206 days ago
The Week Ahead: Back in Action
NHL
The Week Ahead: Back in Action
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 23, 2025
NHL Picks: Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 10
NHL
NHL Picks: Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 10
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
October 10, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Central Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 16, 2024