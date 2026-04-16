Ilya Lyubushkin News: Picks up assist Wednesday

Lyubushkin notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres.

Lyubushkin has gotten steady playing time down the stretch in the absence of other defensemen. The blueliner ended his 10-game point drought with a helper on a Mavrik Bourque tally in the first period. Lyubushkin was scratched 11 times during the slump, which suggests he'll be a part-time player at best once Miro Heiskanen (lower body) returns. Lyubushkin ends the regular season with nine points, 33 shots on net, 40 PIM, 68 hits and 90 blocked shots over 53 appearances.