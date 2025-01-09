Ilya Lyubushkin News: Staying in lineup Thursday

Lyubushkin (upper body) will be in action against the Flyers on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Lyubushkin was injured against the Rangers on Tuesday but won't miss any additional game time. Considering the blueliner is stuck in a season-long goal drought and has managed just one helper in his last 12 contests, few fantasy players will be impacted by Lyubushkin staying in the lineup.