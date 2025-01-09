Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Lyubushkin headshot

Ilya Lyubushkin News: Staying in lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Lyubushkin (upper body) will be in action against the Flyers on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Lyubushkin was injured against the Rangers on Tuesday but won't miss any additional game time. Considering the blueliner is stuck in a season-long goal drought and has managed just one helper in his last 12 contests, few fantasy players will be impacted by Lyubushkin staying in the lineup.

Ilya Lyubushkin
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
