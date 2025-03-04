Ilya Mikheyev News: Extends point streak

Mikheyev recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

The 30-year-old winger gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead in the opening minute of the second period with a wrister following set-ups from Ryan Donato and Teuvo Teravainen. Mikheyev pushed his point streak to three games, tallying two goals and two assists over that span, and he's up to eight points across 10 appearances since the beginning of February. He's finding success in the second line alongside Donato and Teravainen.