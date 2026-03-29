Ilya Mikheyev headshot

Ilya Mikheyev News: Finds twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Mikheyev scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Mikheyev has scored three times over the last seven contests despite the Blackhawks scoring just 14 times in that span. The 31-year-old winger provides a veteran presence in the middle six and continues to handle plenty of tough assignments as a steady defensive forward. Mikheyev is up to 15 goals, 29 points, 110 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 69 appearances this season.

Ilya Mikheyev
Chicago Blackhawks
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