Ilya Mikheyev News: Garners assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Mikheyev posted an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Mikheyev has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going six contests without a point. A recent move to the top line is paying off for now, but the Blackhawks have not hesitated to rotate wingers up and down the lineup. Mikheyev has 14 points, 65 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-5 rating through 40 outings overall, and he'll have some streaming appeal in fantasy as long as his even-strength minutes are alongside Connor Bedard.

