Ilya Mikheyev News: Garners assist in win

Mikheyev notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Mikheyev helped out on Wyatt Kaiser's opening tally at 7:48 of the second period. With three goals and four assists over his last 10 outings, Mikheyev has found a little success on offense despite not having a power-play role. The 30-year-old winger is up to 11 goals, 10 assists, 95 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-2 rating through 58 appearances this season. The 30-point mark may be a long shot, but Mihkeyev can be streamed for offense when the Blackhawks are facing a weak defense.