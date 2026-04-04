Ilya Mikheyev News: Goal, assist in win

Mikheyev scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Mikheyev set up Tyler Bertuzzi's goal late in the second period and added the empty-netter in the third. The 31-year-old Mikheyev has netted four goals and added three assists over his last 10 appearances while playing in a second-line role. He's up to 16 goals, 33 points, 116 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 72 appearances. He's one point shy of matching the career-best 34 he had over 80 outings in 2024-25.