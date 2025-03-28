Ilya Mikheyev News: Nabs pair of helpers

Mikheyev notched two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Mikheyev has two goals and three assists over his last four contests. The winger helped out on the first and third goals of Ryan Donato's hat trick in this game. Mikheyev's crossed the 30-point mark for the third time in his six-year career, earning 17 goals, 14 assists, 123 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-1 rating over 71 appearances. He's two points away from setting a career high.